Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.
- On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Semtech Stock’s Breakout Could Have Another Leg Higher
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- REV Group, Inc. Stock Doubles in 12 Months, Will It Double Again?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.