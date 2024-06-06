Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

