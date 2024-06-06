Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,370,080.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,839,000 after buying an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

