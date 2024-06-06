Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Mikhail Eydelman Sells 1,667 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $120,124.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $82.04.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
