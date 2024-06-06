Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vector Group by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 261,358 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 101,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 243,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

