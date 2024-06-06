Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 161,073 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 55.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 166,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,484 shares during the last quarter.
In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
