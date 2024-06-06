Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.00. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 6,898 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

