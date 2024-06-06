Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Stake Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vinci Partners Investments were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

VINP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

