Vp plc (LON:VP) Declares Dividend of GBX 27.50

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) per share on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VP Price Performance

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 712.50 ($9.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 620.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 596.16.

Get VP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on VP from GBX 1,040 ($13.32) to GBX 950 ($12.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

VP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.