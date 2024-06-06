Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 124,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $86,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WBA opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.