Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $168.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

