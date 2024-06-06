Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,323 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day moving average is $182.44. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

