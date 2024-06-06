Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.87% of TechTarget worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 156,814 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $30.99 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $884.73 million, a PE ratio of -123.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

