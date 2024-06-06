Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.02 Million Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ALTG opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.70 million, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALTG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

