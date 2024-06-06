Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.18 Million Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,772,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,115,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 521,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 436,754 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 395,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 306,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,725,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

