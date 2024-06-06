Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.31 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after buying an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock worth $102,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 584.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

