Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.36 Million Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of REM stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $612.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

