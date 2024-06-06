Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.43 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.43% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 618,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $39.35 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

