Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.48 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,109 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN's holdings in New York Times were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $89,754,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Times by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,038,033 shares of the company's stock worth $42,767,000 after buying an additional 726,231 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $15,993,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of New York Times by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company's stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 579.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the company's stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 168,480 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NYSE NYT opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

