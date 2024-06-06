Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.89% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

