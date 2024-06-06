Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.12% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CATH stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $850.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.