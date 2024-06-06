Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 3,238 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.