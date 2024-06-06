Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,304 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 63,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.297 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $1,298,621.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,751,666 shares in the company, valued at $462,897,788.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 500,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,789 in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

