Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,544 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

