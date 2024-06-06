Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,513 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after purchasing an additional 221,785 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,170,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.58 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOKF

About BOK Financial

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.