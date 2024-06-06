Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,140 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,140 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,640,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,461,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,319 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

