Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,647 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 393,528 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHG shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IHG opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

