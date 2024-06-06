Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,245 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,915,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after buying an additional 593,131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 248,220 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Bank of America cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
Read More
