Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,245 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,915,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,415,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after buying an additional 593,131 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 248,220 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOLD. Bank of America cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.74. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

