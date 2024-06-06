Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Welltower were worth $44,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $104.96 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.86 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

