Westpac Banking Corp Sells 97,587 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97,587 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Apple by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 64,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

