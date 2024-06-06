Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

