Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Buy Rating from TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

Wingstop stock opened at $402.44 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $410.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.46.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

