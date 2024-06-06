Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 595 ($7.62) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.20 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 617 ($7.91). The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 521.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WKP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

