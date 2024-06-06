WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in WPP by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 27.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in WPP by 732.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $41.13 and a 1-year high of $57.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

