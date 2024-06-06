XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up to $102.37

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.37, but opened at $107.79. XPO shares last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 328,144 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 12,894.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $79,592,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 137.4% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,191,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,943,000 after purchasing an additional 689,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

