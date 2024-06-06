Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 425 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $15,610.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,534.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

