Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.58. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,264 shares of company stock worth $4,690,973. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

