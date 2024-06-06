Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $286.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.54), with a volume of 195659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.25).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.77) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
