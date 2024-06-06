Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $286.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.54), with a volume of 195659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.77) target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.83. The company has a current ratio of 67.85, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,092.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

