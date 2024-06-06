ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 731,913 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 374,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,378,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 368,600 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 276,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $25,639,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $23.51 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

