10,043 Shares in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,598,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AAON Trading Down 1.5 %

AAON stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

