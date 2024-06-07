10,179 Shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.29 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Stories

