1,144,746 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Purchased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,144,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stellantis by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stellantis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 82,074 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Performance

STLA stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,350,000 shares of company stock worth $12,044,500 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

