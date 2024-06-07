13,165 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,165 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,012,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 348,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

