14,571 Shares in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics
In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
