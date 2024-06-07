1,581 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,087,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

