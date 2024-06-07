1,892,541 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,892,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,953,000. Capital World Investors owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

