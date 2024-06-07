2,075,147 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,075,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,305,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.64% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

