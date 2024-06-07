208,034 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.08% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $336.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $340.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

