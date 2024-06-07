2,126 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.