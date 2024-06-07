26,258 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 337,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $25.17 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

