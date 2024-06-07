2,642 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,395,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

